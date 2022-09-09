A planned expansion at the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic in McAlester is a welcome development for our community.
Tribe officials recently announced plans for a nearly-$70 million expansion that will more than double the size of the facility, bring more services, and create more jobs.
“The expansion is long overdue for this area,” District 11 Choctaw Nation Tribal Council Member Robert Karr said. “Yakoke (Thank you) to the clinic administration and staff for the quality care they’ve provided to tribal members while dealing with the capacity issues.”
The Choctaw Nation is the third-largest federally-recognized tribe in the United States and the second-largest reservation in area with nearly 7 million acres including boundaries covering more than 10 counties in southeast Oklahoma.
Plans call for an addition of more than 51,000 square feet to the McAlester clinic and updates to the building that was first built in 2007 at 1127 S. George Nigh Expressway.
Construction is set to begin in the coming months and to be complete in 2024.
Officials said the clinic expansion project is estimated to cost nearly $70 million and will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
This is a huge and beneficial investment to our community.
The McAlester clinic offers family practice, internal medicine, same-day clinic, pediatrics, podiatry, behavioral health, laboratory, radiology, and pharmacy services.
Officials said the expansion will add gastroenterology, cardiology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat), endocrinology, orthopedics, employees’ health clinic, and speech therapy to the services offered at the facility.
It will also add 56 new job to the clinic — doubling the number of employees at the facility.
Officials anticipate the expansion will allow the clinic to serve 65% more patients after it's complete.
This expansion will help serve tribal and community members with healthcare needs.
It will allow patients to shorten their drives with more services available at the site and bolsters healthcare in our community.
We look forward to the completion of the project and thank Choctaw Nation for helping our area.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
