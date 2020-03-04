Tragedy struck our community 25 years ago today that shed light on the Oklahoma child care system and led to positive changes.
Ryan Luke was just a 2-year-old boy when he died in McAlester on March 5, 1995, of blunt force trauma to the head. Police suspected child abuse and the tragic events led to Oklahoma lawmakers passing a bill named after Ryan aimed to improve safety in the childcare system.
We mourn the loss of Ryan's life along with our community and reflect on the resulting good.
"We have made great strides and come a long way due to his life and death," PC-CARE Executive Director Jessica Gilliam said. "Because of what he went through, our community's eyes were opened to child abuse in our community."
"It took a child's death close to home to let us know that we were failing children," Gilliam said.
Police suspected abuse from Ryan's mother, Wendy Luke, and her boyfriend when the boy was taken to the McAlester hospital in January 1995. After Ryan was treated, the system released him to his grandfather, Don Luke, a former editor at the News-Capital who had returned Ryan to his mother without permission from DHS Child Abuse Protective Services.
Wendy Luke pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of first-degree manslaughter before being sentenced to 20 years in prison and another 10 years suspended. She was later released from prison.
Don Luke was convicted of manslaughter and spent two years in prison for his involvement. He later died in prison serving an 85-year sentence on separate convictions of sexual battery and soliciting a minor.
Lawmakers soon after Ryan's death passed House Bill 2053, known as the Ryan Luke Bill, to mandate that a multi-disciplinary team be organized in each district attorney's district to include the representatives from the district attorney's office, law enforcement and child welfare, along with mental health and medical representatives.
Our area's multi-disciplinary team is Pittsburg County Child Abuse Response Effort, or PC-CARE, which was created in 1996 and two years later established the Pittsburg County Child Advocacy Center.
The multi-disciplinary teams include representatives from the district attorney's office, law enforcement, child welfare, mental health and medical fields to work together in ensuring the safety of children who are victims of abuse or neglect.
We applaud these professionals for protecting our children and encourage them to continue working to ensure no child suffers like Ryan did.
