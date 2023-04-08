This month brings child abuse awareness and prevention to the forefront.
Pittsburg County commissioners declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month in the county with representatives from several local and state agencies present for a ceremony.
Child Abuse Prevention Month is the annual observance dedicated to raising awareness and preventing child abuse, with the United States designating the month in April each year since 1983.
The World Health Organization defines child abuse as “all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers child abuse and neglect serious public health problems and adverse childhood experiences that cause long-term impacts on health, opportunity, and wellbeing. The CDC lists four common types of abuse: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services completed 62,326 investigations of alleged child abuse or neglect with 14,466 of those substantiated as victims in 2020-2021, according to the latest data available.
Of those numbers, 901 investigations occurred in Pittsburg County with 161 victims substantiated.
Anyone should agree that one instance of child abuse is too much.
Local and state representatives gathered to place signs, pinwheels, ribbons and other materials along Carl Albert Parkway to raise awareness of child abuse prevention.
“We have this event because unfortunately child abuse still exists,” District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan told us.
“We need to talk about uncomfortable things because they have to be addressed.”
We thank the agencies and representatives involved in the process to ensure that our community’s children who become victims of abuse and neglect get the resources they need to recover and the perpetrators are prosecuted.
Officials called on anyone to who see what they believe is child abuse or neglect to report it to authorities to start the process of helping that child.
Sullivan noted that this year alone two recent child abuse trials involving Pittsburg County residents resulted in convictions, one at the Eastern District of Oklahoma U.S. Courthouse and another at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
The Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Abuse Hotline is 1-800-522-3511, while local and county authorities can also be contacted directly.
