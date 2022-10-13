An upcoming health fair offers a free opportunity for our community to get some screenings — and a chance for some big prizes.
The McAlester Regional Health Center and MRHC Foundation will host the annual Fright Night Community Health Fair from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 West US-270 in McAlester.
This annual event offers free health screenings and tons of Halloween activities for a fun, beneficial night.
"Our goal is to get as many people there as possible because we do free health screenings," MRHC marketing coordinator Ben Capers told us. "We'll have 33 different health screening stations and the folks that come through, it'll be completely free for the public."
MRHC helped keep our community safe during the height of the pandemic and battled it on the frontlines. They moved the event to a drive-through format the last few years to continue mitigating community spread, but the event is back to being in-person this year.
Kiddos can have tons of fun at the event and everyone can benefit from free health screenings that can prove life-saving.
Capers said previous health fairs helped reveal health conditions for which people need to seek treatment.
"Every year somebody comes through and we find a heart problem they didn't know about, or we've found cancer or thyroid issue," Capers said. "Each year we don't know what we're going to find, but people come through to honestly, probably win prizes, and then we find things that they need to get addressed by a doctor."
This event is a great benefit for our community.
Door prizes add more fun to the evening — including a grand prize of a year of a mortgage or rent paid in full.
That's a huge prize for anyone and several door prizes will be announced closer to the day of the event.
But the main benefit is the thousands of dollars the benefit is giving to the community through free health screenings.
"We'll have some great door prizes, but ultimately we're doing this to save lives," Capers said.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.