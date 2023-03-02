A silent auction will again help local people.
McAlester High School senior Reed Marcum organizes an annual silent auction to benefit various people — including this year a Crowder Public Schools teacher battling cancer, a foundation that provides for families who suffer trauma of losing a child to pediatric cancer, and military veterans to benefit from a soon-to-be established nonprofit.
Online bidding is open until noon on March 9, but people can still bid in person or through calling in until 5 p.m. that day at the Elk’s Lodge in McAlester.
Reed said this year’s goal is nearly double last year’s to help special causes.
“The goal this year is $60,000,” Marcum said.
That money will be split between the Hudson Strong Foundation, Becky Weeks, and toward a foundation in honor of his brother, the late Sgt. Miles Tarron.
Weeks is a Crowder Public Schools teacher who is battling cancer and Reed said her story motivated him to help in anyway he could.
Tarron was a 30-year-old specialist in chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear weapons with the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska when he died in November 2021.
Reed started the auction and other benefits after seeing on Facebook the story of Hudson Campbell, the Eufaula 2-year-old child who passed away in 2018 from complications resulting from pediatric cancer.
He said the silent auction helped him create the Hudson Strong Foundation, which is a 501 © (3) that provides money to families that have gone through a traumatic experience like the Campbells did and scholarships for people going into the medical field.
The silent auction brought in at least $34,589 two years ago, and more than $35,000 last year to benefit local people.
Previous silent auctions benefitted the families of the late McAlester Police Officer Danny Kelley and Leann Yandell, a Lakewood Christian School teacher diagnosed with cancer.
Reed organizes the auction and other community events with his stepfather, McAlester attorney Michael Miller, his mother, Angie Miller, and several volunteers.
They also organize a massive toy giveaway each year around Christmas and a school supplies giveaway prior to each school year.
This is yet another way Reed and the family works to help people in our community — and it’s another way for anyone to get involved or help our friends, family and neighbors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.