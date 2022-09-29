We, the people, have another opportunity to learn more about how to keep control of our government.
Most of us understand our rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment that states the government can't force us into any certain religion, the government can't tell us what we can and can't say, the press has freedom to publish stories about government, and the government can't keep us from peacefully assembling.
But we also have the right to know what our government is doing and how public money is being spent.
We elect our representatives to make decisions for us at all levels of government — and transparency is vital to the success of our democracy.
The Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act were written to help make government more transparent to the people.
The law allows any citizen to request any public record from any public body — and requires those agencies to allow prompt and reasonable access to public records.
News-Capital reporters submit freedom of information requests because that is part of our responsibility as watchdogs of government. We take that responsibility seriously because our readers and our community have a right to know what their government is doing.
But it's not just reporters that need to know the law.
Every citizen is guaranteed the right to access government records and meetings.
Every public official must follow the law guaranteeing transparency in government.
We all can learn more about the law in an upcoming seminar right here in our community.
The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office and the Oklahoma Press Association recently started Open Meeting & Open Records 2022 Seminars to deal directly with questions and concerns.
The sessions are free and open to the public.
A session is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Eastern Oklahoma State College-McAlester campus in the Clark Bass Building, Room: 215, Conference Center.
We encourage everyone to attend this seminar because government records belong to the public, not the government.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
