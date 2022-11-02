A fun community block party returns this weekend.
Ribtoberfest brings an Oktoberfest-style community block party and rib competition to downtown McAlester on Saturday with tons of food, fun and more.
"We just want people to come to downtown McAlester and enjoy some good weather, good food and good music," Jeremy Beaver, chairperson of the McAlester Makers competition committee, told us.
And this event is a great opportunity for just that.
Last year's inaugural Ribtoberfest expanded on the annual Grillmarks Festival Series to offer a similar free community event during the fall season.
The event, sponsored this year by Big V Feeds and Simply Country Ranch, is set for Nov. 5 in downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue between Fifth and Third Streets.
Competitors often cook various snacks at each event and hand them out to people for free.
This year's event will also include the People's Choice award between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, which organizers believe will be the best time for anyone interested in checking out the event.
Competitors will receive two full racks of pork spareribs and submit five individual ribs for blind judging at the end — with the winner awarded $2,000.
This year's Best Bite Challenge is a beef slider competition. Teams receive 3 pounds of ground chuck from Simply Country Ranch's Scottish Highland herd. First place in the Best Bite Challenge will win $1,500.
Competitors will check in and set up 9-10 a.m. at Choctaw Avenue and Fifth Street, followed by the cooks' meeting at 11 a.m.
Sliders will be turned in 1-2 p.m. for the Best Bite competition, then the People's Choice judging will take place 2-4 p.m.
The Kyle Reid/Johnny Carlton Duo will provide live entertainment starting at 3 p.m. Beaver said the duo brings a mixture of old-school jazz and country to a fun live performance.
Competitors will turn in their ribs 5-6 p.m. and winners will be announced 6:30-7 p.m.
Terry Klein will start a performance inside Spaceship Earth Coffee at 8 p.m. Beaver said the Texas artist is a classic folk music storyteller who recently release his first album.
Grillmarks is organized by McAlester Makers Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in McAlester dedicated to promoting economic stability and growth by cultivating and equipping local entrepreneurs, artisans, and the community in which they live.
We applaud organizers for giving the community a free event in downtown and encourage anyone who can to hang out and have fun.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
