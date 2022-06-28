The latest edition of McAlester Living magazine is scheduled to be inserted into this Saturday's print edition of the newspaper.
Our latest magazine covers our community's transition into summertime as recent graduates travel and move to college, families take trips, children play at local parks and join summer programs.
It's the time of year that warm weather offers more opportunity to play in the park and enjoy outdoors, while students also get ready to start the next chapter of their lives.
McAlester Living is set to be inserted in the Saturday print edition of the McAlester News-Capital and provides a look at McAlester's city parks, activities available at the local recreational center, massive updates coming to the McAlester Public Library, and more.
We also spoke with McAlester graduate Carsyn Gragg, who was recently named the Patriot Auto Group of McAlester and McAlester News-Capital’s Student of the Year — winning a free 2022 Jeep Compass courtesy of the car dealership.
The Class of 2022 co-valedictorian details her community service, people who impacted her education, why she wants to become a veterinarian and more.
She also told us about the upgrade from her 2013 Ford Focus with roughly 200,000 mile will help her travel safely back and forth from Stillwater as she prepares to attend Oklahoma State University.
We applaud Carsyn and all of the finalists for the Student of the Year for their academic excellence, community leadership, altruism, and drive.
Our community is fortunate to have so many young people working toward a brighter future and we thank our partner, Patriot Auto, for honoring and recognizing local students for their success and leadership.
Parks in the city of McAlester also continue to see massive upgrades just in time for summer.
Workers installed a large tippy-bucket, two water cannons, and more at a splash pad, renovated bathrooms, handicapped-accessible ramps, pickleball courts, and more as part of massive renovations to Michael J. Hunter Park — named after the first McAlester native to die while serving in the military during the Vietnam War.
Hunter was born Nov. 2, 1946 and died trying to save a fellow soldier on March 15, 1967. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his actions.
A rededication ceremony celebrated the park renovations during a recent Juneteenth celebration — highlighting the importance of the park to our community.
We also detail in the upcoming magazine the growing popularity of pickleball, a massive renovation project at McAlester Public Library, gardening tips, food and drink recipes for the summer, and much more.
So enjoy learning more about our community in our latest magazine — and make sure to stay cool and hydrated during heat advisories.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
