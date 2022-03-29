We hope everyone enjoys the latest edition of McAlester Living magazine published in Saturday's print edition.
This edition focuses on our community's heritage and the 50th celebration of the Italian Festival coming in May.
The annual festival brings family and friends together for a meal, some fun and time to make new memories.
This year's Italian Festival is set for Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14 on the Southeast Expo Center grounds, with Festival Ceremonies where the Re and Regina are crowned to be held on the second day of the event.
Organizers canceled the festival each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — making this year's event more highly anticipated for the milestone anniversary.
Of course there will be the traditional spaghetti and meatballs, sausages and cheese, and much more Italian food that several volunteers work tirelessly to put together.
Our community will again enjoy fun, games and entertainment that this festival traditionally offers.
This festival is a staple that celebrates our community's deep Italian heritage spanning throughout history.
That's why we chose to feature the Italian Festival in the latest edition of the McAlester News-Capital's quarterly magazine, McAlester Living.
We also wanted to pay respect to our community's Italian heritage because it is foundational to how we got to where we are today.
This magazine features local restaurants and their importance to the community's history, plus we provide spring fashion trends, wedding trends, food recipes with wine pairings, and much more to highlight our community.
Please enjoy the latest edition of our magazine — and we hope it's as much fun for you as it was for us to look back on our community's history.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
