Neoma Ruth Thomason, 88, of Hartshorne, passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at her home. Viewing will be on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brumley-Mills Funeral Home in Hartshorne. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at the Elmwood Cemetery Pavi…