Holidays bring traditions that warm our hearts — tasty meals, houses adorned with lights and decorations, seeing family and friends.
We sing about Christmas cheer and being home for the holidays. We eat our favorite holiday meal. We spend time celebrating Christmas and the holiday season with our favorite traditions.
We reminisce about our favorite holiday memories and create new ones, adding to what makes the season special and why we all look forward to holiday events each year.
Organizers announced this year’s $10,000 Cash Giveaway that draws hundreds to downtown McAlester each year is still set for 7 p.m. Dec. 17 — and urged participants to prioritize public health and safety.
“We are encouraging everyone who wishes to join us downtown to be an adult,” organizer Jeanie McCabe told us. “Use good judgement about your health and everyone else’s health.”
Organizers recommend participants wear a mask or physically distance at the outdoor event.
We’ve urged people since March not to panic, but stay vigilant against community spread.
We’re sure people who disagree with us are tired of hearing the same message, just as we’re tired of that message being ignored or falsely dismissed as “fake news.”
But the numbers continue to rise.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health showed 94,352 total cases, 80,211 assumed recoveries, 1,075 total deaths, and 13,066 total active cases statewide as of Oct. 7.
OSDH reported 220,686 cases, 189,020 assumed recoveries, 1,922 deaths, and 29,744 active cases statewide on Dec. 8.
That’s an increase of more than 125,000 cases and nearly 1,000 deaths statewide in two months.
Pittsburg County’s cases rose by more than 1,000 and we had two more deaths in that span.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists basic precautions that can help slow the spread:
• Avoid close contact with people.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze.
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
• Wash your hands often.
Event organizers of the $10,000 cash giveaway encourage participants to wear a mask — and require anyone stepping on the stage to claim a prize to wear a mask.
Large gatherings where physical distance of six feet can’t be maintained present the highest risk of community spread of COVID-19.
Good judgment means stay six feet away from others, cover your coughs and sneezes — and wear a protective face covering.
A scientific brief from the CDC also supports wearing a mask to help slow the spread.
“SARS-CoV-2 infection is transmitted predominately by respiratory droplets generated when people cough, sneeze, sing, talk, or breathe,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “CDC recommends community use of masks, specifically non-valved multi-layer cloth masks, to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”
The scientific brief references multiple examples of masks helping slow community spread and cites 45 sources.
Many have voiced that they don’t like being told what to do.
But how would we have learned to talk without assistance from an adult?
How would we have learned to be kind to others without guidance from an adult?
How would we have learned skills to overcome challenges without help from an adult or someone with more knowledge than ourselves?
So let’s all be adults and listen to medical experts when it comes to slowing community spread of COVID-19 as we celebrate the holidays — wear a mask.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
