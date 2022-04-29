The News-Capital is honored to be part of recognizing area graduates each year — and that time is here again.
Schools in our area continue preparing for commencement ceremonies in the coming months, as students will take the next steps in their lives to give our community, state, nation, and globe a brighter future.
We applaud all the student who worked toward reaching the goal of graduation and hope that the day when it finally comes to fruition is a joyous occasion each will remember forever.
Graduation is a life milestone as students take the next steps to the rest of their lives — whether they end up working in our community's schools, hospital, car shops and more, or they end up making a life for themselves elsewhere.
We want to continue celebrating students for their efforts through grade school, high school, and college.
School officials can send information about their valedictorians and salutatorians in an email to editor@mcalesternews.com to get it published in the paper.
Information must include correct spelling of each student’s name, family members, activities, future plans, and any other noteworthy items.
Schools officials must also include a picture of each student and indicate which honor they will receive.
We are also working on our annual graduation tab that recognizes all high school graduates in our community.
School officials must deliver all senior individual photos with their names on a flash drive or CD to the News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. by May 2.
Congrats to all students preparing to graduate and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.