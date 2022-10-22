A McAlester nonprofit that serves thousands in our community is celebrating this week with lots of fun activities.
Shared Blessings Executive Director Scott Walker said the organization wanted to start Shared Blessings Week to reach out and spotlight work done to help people in our community since its inception nearly 25 years ago.
The celebration starts Saturday with a block party and the Everywhere Together Expedition race and scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at McAlester's Chadick Park, at S. Third Street and E. Chadick Ave.
"We wanted to start with a celebration to get the community together to have a good time," Walker said. "One of the purposes of the block party is to celebrate the generosity of the community."
Shared Blessings is headquartered at 1558 S. Main St. in McAlester and offers assistance and solutions to McAlester, Pittsburg County and beyond.
The organization began in 1998 through the efforts of Devonna Edwards and now serves more than 2,500 people each month.
Shared Blessings partners with area churches, civic organizations, businesses, corporations, agencies, foundations and individuals to address needs by providing beds, clothing, and meals, offers financial assistance, and more.
The organization hosts about 1,200 children each year at its back-to-school event and hopes to continue serving the community.
We thank the nonprofit organization for working to help meet needs in our community — from feeding students, to helping adults in transitional homes and more.
Here's the schedule for Shared Blessings Week:
• Saturday, Oct. 23 — Community block party and scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McAlester’s Chadick Park
• Sunday, Oct. 23 — Facebook Live Giveaway at 8 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 24 — Hope House Open House, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at 1210 E. Cherokee Ave.
• Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Shared Blessings open house from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., at 1558 S. Main St. Oct. 25.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Habitat for Humanity open house, at 322 W. Cherokee.
• Thursday, Oct. 27 — The Blue Door Flea Market at Shared Blessings will be open from 9 a.m. until noon. A Chamber Connect event at Angels is set for 4 p.m., followed by Trivia Night at Spaceship Earth at 7 p.m.
• Friday, Oct. 28 — The Bin Store at 1212 S. Main St. opens at 8 a.m. Starting at 5 p.m., there will be an activity at BierKraft, at 925 E. Washington Ave., to celebrate the release of a new German ale called Everywhere Together, with proceeds to benefit Shared Blessings.
• Saturday, Oct. 29 — An event at McAlester Crossfit’s WOD is set for 10 a.m., with a concluding event at Freedom Ford, to be announced.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.