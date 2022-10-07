A parade and festivities offer our community a fun opportunity to learn more about our history and culture.
Monday brings Indigenous People's Day — with a local committee organizing a parade and festivities celebrating our community's Indigenous heritage.
A parade starts at 4:30 p.m. in downtown McAlester and follows a route to Chadick Park, where several ceremonies and speakers will offer more about our community's Indigenous culture.
Indigenous Peoples’ Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October and recognizes Indigenous people which populated the Western Hemisphere for tens of thousands of years before Christopher Columbus or explorers before him arrived in what became America.
Dozens of U.S. cities, states, colleges and corporations commemorate Indigenous Peoples’ Day, with South Dakota is believed to be the first state to officially recognize the day as Native Americans’ Day in 1990.
President Joe Biden last year became the first U.S. president to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day. He signed a proclamation hailing Native Americans' strength and culture — while also signing a proclamation for Christopher Columbus Day that recognized contributions of Italian Americans in general and noted the significance of honoring devastation Native Americans faced in the years afterward.
Acknowledging dark periods of history isn't sanctioning them, nor is it condemning those whose forefathers wrought the havoc that is part of the American fabric.
Recognizing Indigenous Peoples' Day constitutes a small stride in accepting the harsh truths in our history and honoring the history and culture of people here long before European contact..
Celebrating Indigenous Peoples' Day is way for our community and nation to move forward to fulfill our motto of "e pluribus unum," or "out of one, many."
We applaud organizers for putting together this event again this year to give our community an opportunity to learn, share and honor our heritage — and we encourage people to attend.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
