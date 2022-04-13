Another election cycle is starting with the official start of the candidate filing period.
Some started campaigning on social media and in public appearances before having to officially file paperwork April 13-15 to be placed on the ballot for elections coming soon.
Primaries will be held June 28 with a runoff on Aug. 23, then the general election is set for Nov. 8.
The News-Capital will continue full election coverage with news stories, candidate Q&As, election forums and more as we do with each election.
We are still planning for election forums to give candidates an opportunity to present their case to voters. We will reach out to candidates and invite them to attend after those details have been worked out.
Participation in elections by all of us voters is vital to democracy. But we must also be informed about candidates and issues ahead of going to the ballot box.
That rings more true in the upcoming elections with several offices coming up for a vote.
Pittsburg County voters will choose representatives in several county offices — county commission seats in District 1 and District 3, county treasurer, and county assessor.
All 27 district attorneys offices, which are considered state offices, are also up for election this year.
Us voters will also vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer, state superintendent of public instruction, state auditor and inspector, state labor commissioner, state insurance commissioner, and Dana Murphy's seat on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
All Oklahoma State House of Representatives seats will be up for election — as will be even-numbered state Senator seats.
Voters will also cast ballots for judges, all five U.S. representative seats for Oklahoma, and James Lankford's U.S. Senate seat.
The News-Capital will again cover elections with as much information as possible so voters can make informed decisions on election day.
Part of that process is our offer to each candidate running for any office a free candidate announcement — which is not an endorsement.
Each candidate is offered one announcement with a picture in the News-Capital at no charge. This is different from advertising opportunities available to candidates through our advertising department.
Candidate announcements are limited to 400 words and will run at the top of the opinion page. Campaign announcements will not be guaranteed to publish on a particular day. We will not publish the announcement on Saturdays.
Just like with our letter to the editor policy — announcements that are slanderous or libelous will not be published.
Any candidate interested in running this free announcement should contact the editor by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com or calling 918-421-2022.
If a candidate sends an announcement to a different email, the News-Capital can't guarantee that it was received.
If a candidate has not heard back after sending a candidate announcement within 24 hours of sending it, call 918-421-2022 to ensure that it was received.
We applaud each candidate's willingness to serve citizens through government and look forward to getting to know you all better.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
