Another winter storm in the forecast for Tuesday means we should prepare again for the cold.
The National Weather Service forecast 4-6 inches of possible snow accumulation after 3 p.m. Tuesday that could be “heavy at times” with wind gusts as high as 20 mph and a low around 32.
NWS Tulsa also issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon on Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for McAlester and Pittsburg County.
Municipal, county and state crews have plans to keep roads as clear of ice as possible.
But if you don’t have to get out on possibly icy roads — don’t.
“Travel could become hazardous as roadways become slushy or snow covered along with significantly reduced visibility from heavy snowfall,” the weather service said Monday in its hazardous weather outlook.
Pittsburg County commissioners told us they’ve prepared ahead of the storm to keep the roads as safe as possible.
Commissioners said they hope to have enough salt and equipment blades to plow snow.
City of McAlester crews worked Monday to prepare snow-plowing equipment with salt and deicer, but will wait to apply them to roads to avoid rain washing away the pre-treatment.
According to the city, if accumulating snowfall occurs on city streets, city employees will first clear the “priority 1” roads such as Strong Boulevard, Wyandotte/Wade Watts Avenue, Electric Avenue, A Street, V. Hulbert Smith, and South Street.
“Priority 2” roads include Washington Avenue, D Street, West Street, Monroe Avenue, and other major streets.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation oversees the clearing and treatment of U.S. Highway 270/Carl Albert Parkway, U.S. Highway 69, Business 69/Main Street, and State Highway 31.
We appreciate efforts made to keep everyone safe on the roads during winter weather, but we urge anyone who doesn’t have to drive in potentially icy conditions to stay home.
Also make sure to keep the most vulnerable, such as children, elderly and pets, warm and out of the elements during the winter weather.
Make sure to get enough groceries to make it through the storm in case of an emergency, but don’t over-stock your supplies out of panic.
It’ll be cold, so we all need to bundle up.
