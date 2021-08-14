Buffalo designs on the retaining walls going up along the east side of U.S. Highway 69 show signs of progress being made on the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's large highway improvement project in McAlester.
The buffaloes can be seen on the retaining walls from the service road on the east side of the highway that runs north from the Peaceable Road/Village Boulevard intersection.
It's great to see the official state animal and the mascot of McAlester High School sports teams being used to spruce up the ODOT highway improvements.
ODOT Public Information Officer James Poling told us several design options were available when it came up in discussions between the ODOT and the city of McAlester — and the buffalo seemed like a natural fit.
McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak told us it came up during a planning session because someone saw a lot of different designs along highways in Tulsa and everyone agreed it would be neat to have a design on the ODOT highway improvement project in McAlester.
Buffalo designs imprinted in the concrete retaining walls will stand out more after the concrete is stained — and officials say more buffaloes are on the way.
We think this is a great way to show community spirit and put a local touch on the state's highway improvement project.
While we all wish for the end of construction on the ODOT project, we must also remember that the work is going toward improving the state highway and a safer route for local traffic crossing the highway.
That goes for construction on any road — city, county, state. Our community continues clamoring for road improvements, and that's what is being accomplished when traffic is delayed by construction.
Sure, we want it to happen overnight.
But the highway project's final phase is $32 million and is raising the highway over local traffic. It's going to take some time — ODOT officials have told us construction should be complete by fall 2022.
We hope construction goes quicker than anticipated, but we also enjoy seeing ODOT add local touch to a state highway that runs through our community.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
