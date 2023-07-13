Our community can be part of the massive renovation project planned for a vital resource.
Plans and fundraising continue moving forward for a massive renovation project at the McAlester Public Library — and community members can contribute with an ongoing brick campaign.
“Pave the Way” offers community members a way to add their names, the names of loved ones, or other names to be engraved on special bricks that will be installed in the walkway at the library’s new north entrance.
Organizers said participants can become the “last step” in the journey toward renovating the library.
This is a great way for our community to get involved in helping a vital resource continue to shine and provide for all of us.
Engraved brick prices begin at $100 for a four inch-by-eight inch brick, go to $200 for an eight-by-eight brick and up to $300 for an eight- by-eight brick with a custom logo.
Orders for the commemorative bricks can be made in person at the McAlester Public Library or online at https://donate.brickmarkers.com/stols.
The Southeast Oklahoma Library System has already raised more than $8 million and is working to increase fundraising for the McAlester Public Library’s renovation and expansion
The Puterbaugh Foundation initiated the fundraising with a $1.5 million pledge, followed by $1.5 million pledges from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the city of McAlester.
Another anchor pledge came through a $1.5 million pledge from the Fugitt Foundation, then major donations from the Clark and Wanda Bass Foundations and First National Bank in McAlester that totaled $375,000.
Officials have said the multi-million renovation project at the McAlester Public Library — which opened in May 1970 — will make the facility state-of-the-art.
This brick campaign is a great way for anyone in our community to make a lasting impression and help give back to a vital resource.
