A state-of-the-art Bookmobile is set to bring much more than books across our community and southeast Oklahoma.
The Southeast Oklahoma Library System recently unveiled its new Bookmobile that will carry 1,600 books and brings services to people who need it across the seven counties it serves in our part of the state.
"We're excited," SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull said.
We are too.
SEOLS will bring more services to more people in Pittsburg, Coal, Latimer, LeFlore, Haskell, Choctaw and McCurtain counties through the Bookmobile.
Southeast Oklahoma Library System Marketing Coordinator Eddie Gray told us the organization has worked to better serve rural communities and the Bookmobile achieves that.
The Bookmobile is expected to serve Savanna, Haywood, Arpelar, Crowder, Canadian, Indianola and Jones Academy in Pittsburg County.
Also expected to be served are the Veterans Colony nine miles south of Wilburton, and rural communities like Kinta, Bokoshe and Keota.
The Bookmobile will also serve Lehigh, Clarita, Tupelo, Eagletown, Wright City, Fort Towson, Goodland, Soper Senior Citizens Center and Soper Public Schools.
And it will bring more than just books to those communities.
"We're more than books now," Gray said. "We'll have two public access computers, Wi-Fi and a notary service. We're basically a full-service library on wheels."
We applaud SEOLS for investing so much into services to our community.
A schedule for where the Bookmobile will stop, with times and locations, is currently being finalized. It is expected to be driven to site visits in all seven counties covered by SEOLS.
A special event to welcome the new Bookmobile is set from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
We encourage everyone to check out the Bookmobile for a book, computer access, or anything you might need from the library as the vehicle rolls to a stop near you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.