A bus full of books will be tons of fun for students — and help them fight the “summer slide.”
McAlester Public Schools on Tuesday started its Book Mobile, a school bus converted into a mobile library to bring books to students this summer.
Young MPS students Ellie and Charlotte Smith lit up with smiles as they perused books featuring unicorns, Pete the Cat and more — while their mom, Mesha Smith, told us she thinks the Book Mobile will help students.
“I think it’s a great idea and it’s definitely going to help them keep their education through the summertime,” she said.
We agree with that assessment and believe this is a valiant effort by school officials to reach students in the summer months.
The “summer slide” refers to the academic decline students show after spending time outside of a learning environment during the summer break.
A study of more than 500,000 students in grades 2-9 using data from 2008-2012 found students lost an average around 25-30% of their academic achievement through the summer.
Some students have limited educational resources during the summer and academically fall behind their classmates.
A Johns Hopkins study shows students learn during the academic year at virtually the same pace — but poorer students face stronger negative impacts from the summer slide.
McAlester’s Book Mobile is a great way to help address loss of learning for students during the summer break.
MPS Librarian Amanda Grantham said she hopes the return of the book bus is fun for students at nearly 20 stops.
“My goal is just to have kids reading all summer,” Grantham said. “I would like to have kids at every single stop — and enjoying it.”
Book levels range from pre-K through high school and span a variety of genres that can appeal to most students.
The bus interior features wooden ceilings, power ports that charge electronics from a generator attached on the backs, four large book shelves, two cushioned reading benches, and a book return unit.
We applaud everyone involved in making the Book Mobile happen — and encourage students to take advantage of this fun program.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
