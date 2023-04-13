Bees are important for the environment.
Bees and other pollinators support healthy ecosystems and are vital to more than 100 U.S. grown crops with total revenue valued at $18 billion, according to the USDA. Honey bee products and services bring annual value of about $700 million, plus their pollination helps production of fruits, nuts, vegetables, legumes, oilseeds, and forage crops.
A southeast Oklahoma man recently provided the News-Capital an up-close-and-personal look at how beekeepers help bees continue to make an impact in the environment — and gave a lighthearted warning.
“You’ve got to have a passion for bees — and you’re gonna get stung,” Odale Brown said with a chuckle. He added that bees don’t bother him unless he unintentionally gets within their flight path.
Brown served in the military during the Vietnam War, worked for the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Department for a decade, retired after years working as a corrections officer, and beat skin cancer. Now he enjoys retirement, but keeps busy as the owner of Circle B Farm in rural McAlester.
He said a half-century as a beekeeper taught him “bees change every day” and it can be challenging for anyone looking to start on their own.
But beekeepers are important to help the bee population continue to bounce back.
Honey bee colonies significantly declined each year for more than a decade.
Experts tied population drops since 2006 in part to Colony Collapse Disorder, an abnormal condition when most worker bees in a colony leave behind a queen with few nurse bees, some immature bees, and lots of food. Researchers attributed the disorder to stressors — pests, diseases, pesticides, toxins, habitat loss, climate variability, reduced species or genetic diversity, and more.
Those declines led USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture to partner with the Land-Grant University System, U.S. government laboratories, and private and non-profit organizations to support research, education, and extension programs advancing pollinator health.
Now there are about 2.8 million honey bee hives, and no incidents of CCD have been reported in several years.
Beekeepers can start with an empty starter hive box that has five vertical wooden frames. Each frame contains wiring with foundation made with beeswax so bees can start to build the hive.
Bees will fill two frames with their queen and grow their numbers quickly to fill the remaining frames.
Hive boxes have slits or notches on the outside for worker bees to make their daily rounds. Worker bees collect nectar from flower blossoms and other sugary substances, making hundreds of daily trips in a 2-mile perimeter to carry it to the colony, then use chemicals in their spit to change it into sugars stored in the beeswax comb.
Beekeepers in the region started the Southeast Oklahoma Beekeepers Association roughly 30 years ago. The club meets every last Saturday of the month at Oklahoma State University Agriculture Extension’s Pittsburg County office, where they talk about what methods work for them and what issues popped up recently.
We thank local beekeepers for helping bees make a come back and hope it continues.
