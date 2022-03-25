Our community has another opportunity to be part of an important process.
McAlester Public Schools hired the Oklahoma State School Board Association to assist the search process replacing Randy Hughes — who will retire as MPS superintendent at the end of the school year after nearly 40 years in education.
We can be part of the process through participating in a series of question-and-answer focus group meetings on Wednesday to voice what we want in the district's next leader.
Focus group meetings will be held March 30 at MPS Central Office Cafeteria for groups to provide input on what they seek in the district's next leader.
Community stakeholders will provide input at noon, administration at 2 p.m., school staff at 3:30 p.m., and community members that couldn't make it to a previous session at 5:30 p.m.
All meetings will be open to the public, but questions and input will focus on the indicated groups at the given times.
This is an important step in the process to ensure we can all voice what we think makes a good leader of the largest school district in Pittsburg County.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and won state baseball championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000.
He also served as principal at of the alternative educator program, middle school and high school before he left McAlester to accept the superintendent job at Middleberg in 2012.
Hughes inherited a troubled financial situation when he returned to McAlester as superintendent in 2016. State aid cuts, increased nonessential spending by the previous administration, a nonexistent budget and more contributed to a financial crisis.
Kerry John Patten, a CPA who has for the last four years conducted the district’s annual audit required by law, told board members this year that MPS was in much better standing than the first year.
It's important that every school finds the best leader. A superintendent is responsible for ensuring our children get the best education, our friends and family have jobs that they love, that the school continues to thrive even under a global pandemic, and so much more.
Board members will review applicants as they are submitted so they can research the candidates and later determine which ones will be interviewed.
An online survey on the school's website provides another opportunity for community members to provide input on the search.
Data will be collected from survey responses and OSSBA will present the information to the school board, which will make the final decision.
We, as community members, should be excited at the chance to help find the best leader for our district.
McAlester community members have that opportunity on Wednesday through voicing our opinions during the focus groups.
Let's take that opportunity.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
