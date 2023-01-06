Corporal punishment at schools was once considered a standard practice, but spanking or paddling is no longer appropriate under modern standards and should be prohibited.
An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill to prohibit educators from administering physical discipline to punish students with disabilities. That bill would ban school district personnel from using corporal punishment on any student receiving federally protected special education services.
It’s surprising corporal punishment is an option for disciplining students with disabilities. School personnel should never strike students with disabilities — but they should never strike any student for any reason.
Oklahoma is one of 19 states that allow corporal punishment in public school classrooms. Analyses show Oklahoma is one of a dwindling number of states allowing educators to physically discipline some children who receive services through an Individualized Education Program (IEP) or who receive accommodations from a provision of federal law known as Section 504.
A 1977 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed corporal punishment in school and permits states to set their own rules. Oklahoma doesn’t have a prohibition or mandate regarding corporal punishment and legislators generally leave the decision to local districts.
But Oklahoma’s State Department of Education enacted rules that began in the 2020-21 school year to bar corporal punishment for students with disabilities.
Oklahoma educators reported using physical discipline 3,968 times during the 2017-18 school year, according to the most recent federal data available from the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education. The federal government reported that corporal punishment was administered at more than 1,800 Oklahoma schools.
Corporal punishment is linked to a range of negative outcomes for children across countries and cultures, including physical and mental ill-health, impaired cognitive and socio-emotional development, poor educational outcomes, increased aggression and perpetration of violence, according to the World Health Organization.
A 2016 analysis found that corporal punishment is used nationally “as much as 50% more frequently” on Black youth or those with disabilities. The analysis, which looked at 160,000 cases during 2013-2014, was published by researchers at the University of Texas and Penn State University.
Students — our children — faced so many challenges over the past few years and traumatization from corporal punishment is not acceptable. School should always be a safe place for students, so school personnel and childcare workers should be trained in alternative techniques.
Legislators should ensure corporal punishment is prohibited from being used on Schools should instead provide alternative discipline training to their personnel if that is not already happening. It’s time for Oklahoma to drop out of that list of 19 states that allow corporate punishment in schools.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
