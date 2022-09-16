McAlester High School is leading the way in Oklahoma aviation programs.
McAlester was already one of five Oklahoma schools participating in the “You Can Fly” four-year curriculum AOPA developed — and among five schools named “Aviation High Schools of Excellence” after the commission was awarded a Federal Aviation Administration Workforce Development Grant in late 2021.
Now the school has partnered with the city of McAlester to implement a program teaching students how to build and fly an airplane.
Chase Tindle, the McAlester Regional Airport manager, started last year as an adjunct instructor and teaches the Tango Flight, Inc. curriculum.
"We're really excited and I think it's a great program," Tindle said.
Oklahoma is ranked third for implementing AOPA curriculum with more than 30 schools participating after several years of the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission advocating for it.
MHS started offering aviation in 2018 and now has multiple course levels leading to the Tango Flight capstone.
The program expanded to offer four flight simulators and 10 drones to the more than 80 enrolled students this year.
STEM teacher Amy Shaw said students learn terminology and pieces for planes and unmanned aircraft through the first two aeronautics courses — with the goal of opening career paths for students in a growing industry.
"I want to give them as many viable options as possible," Shaw said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the 2020 medium pay for airline and commercial pilots was $130,440 annually — and predicts 11-percent employment growth in the field from 2020-2030.
Tango Flight, Inc., which started in 2016, is an educational nonprofit that aims to inspire the next generation of engineers, pilots, aviation mechanics and technicians.
The curriculum offers hands-on training and students can apply classroom knowledge to building an RV-12iS — a two-seat all-metal side-by-side plane with a span of 26’9” and length of 19’11”.
We're glad to see this program taking off to give our community's students more career options.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
