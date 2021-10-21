We want to know which local restaurants have you saying "mmm...that's tasty."
The second season of our video series "mmm...that's tasty" kicks off this weekend as we continue featuring local eateries in southeast Oklahoma.
Our second season opens with Southern Picnic Co. — the Eufaula-based luxury picnic business owned and operated by Jessica Thomason and Heaven Rogers.
Saturday's print and online editions of the News-Capital will include a feature on how the business got started and a spotlight with more quick details.
Sunday brings the video feature on Southern Picnic Co. to debut our second season, so be looking for it on our YouTube channel, website and social media.
Halloween weekend will bring a tasty feature on Spaceship Earth Coffee in downtown McAlester — including a scary-fun theme that required some help from the city of McAlester and McAlester High School pom team.
We're looking forward to all the fun in store for the second season and appreciate the support since debuting the series June 6.
The eateries featured in the first season include J-Beaux’s Cajun Fusion, Nichols Café, Fat Daddy's BBQ, Twins Cafe, Compass Cafe, Sake Japanese Sushi and Hibachi Grill, Wassup Dawgs, Captain John's, BierKraft, and Red Ramen Bar.
Staff Writer Derrick James's video and editing skills bring the series to life. Sports Editor Derek Hatridge's on-air personality experience shines throughout the series. Page Designer Dawnyal Hill's graphics make each video pop.
And we appreciate the local businesses for letting us invade their space for a few minutes so we can put them in a spotlight — free of charge to the restaurant.
Our goal for the video series from the beginning has been to highlight local restaurants — especially our fellow community members who make those eateries successful.
We hope everyone is enjoying "mmm...That's Tasty" as much as we are making it.
Check it out the series for the first time or re-watch episodes on our YouTube channel and our website. It's also available as a podcast available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Spreaker.
If you haven't seen your favorite restaurant featured — anyone can nominate a restaurant by emailing editor@mcalesternews.com, messaging us on social media, or just leaving a comment on any of the "mmm...That's Tasty" content.
Enjoy as we start the next season — and stay tuned every weekend through Christmas.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
