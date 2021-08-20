Saturday brings a special publication meant to shine a light on our community.
The McAlester News-Capital's annual football season preview is set to publish in Saturday's print edition of the newspaper.
It's the final product of hard work from our team here, from Sports Editor Derek Hatridge to our news team to the sales staff.
But it wouldn't be possible without the support from the community and interest in our local teams.
We strive to shine a light on the success of our local athletes in as many schools and as many sports possible.
We also work to give credit to students for their achievements, people working to make our community a better place, and as many good things happening in the news as possible.
Of course we continue our mission of serving the public with watchdog journalism, but these special types of projects present an opportunity to put a spotlight on our community.
This year's preview presents information about teams in our area heading into the upcoming season — in addition to some new aspects.
Our cover plays off the poster design concept for Marvel's hit show "WandaVision" — with our own take on it called "Football Vision."
We invited players from each of the area schools in our coverage area for a fun media day with a cool studio design for photos and videos. Some will appear in the magazine, while others will be posted throughout the season.
We hope the players had as much fun with it as our staff.
This product provides a ton of information about our local players and local teams as the upcoming season is right around the corner.
We hope you enjoy thumbing the pages — and stay tuned for more fun content throughout the season.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
