Another year brings another event that brings holiday cheer to our community.
The J. Michael Miller Christmas Toy Giveaway is a holiday-friendly free toy event that draws hundreds to McAlester with this year's event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Ragan Auto at 306 E. Wyandotte Ave. in McAlester.
Reed Marcum, a McAlester High School and organizer, said he has a goal of giving away 7,000 toys for free to anyone who shows up.
"It's insanely bigger than I ever thought it would be and I love every second of doing this," Reed told us.
We're glad to see the community support for the event and to see it continuing to thrive.
Reed, his mother, Angie Miller, and his stepfather, McAlester attorney J. Michael Miller, organize the event each year with the help of several family members and volunteers.
The toy giveaway started in 2016 with 800 toys given away and expanded to more than 5,000 toys handed out last year.
Last year's event changed to a drive-through as children looked out windows to pick their favorite toy from stacks piled up in the Ragan Auto body shop.
Reed said the drive-through worked so well that organizers do the same thing this year.
The event originated from Reed wanting to help kids in his community have a happier holiday season — "I just wanted to help put another toy under kids' Christmas trees," Reed said.
But it also helps several good causes.
Reed organizes the toy giveaway and an annual bookbag giveaway before each school year to bring awareness of pediatric cancer.
Those events are held in honor of Hudson Campbell — a 2-year-old Eufaula boy who died of pediatric cancer in 2018 — and MacKenna "Kenna" Faith Mattioda — who recently died after being born with a congenital heart disease, pulmonary valve atresia and pulmonary artery stenosis.
Reed raised $33,000 to go toward the Hudson Strong Foundation, which goes to help families in the McAlester area impacted by pediatric cancer.
Anyone wanting to get involved as a donor can drop off items at the J. Michael Miller Law Office or contact Angie Miller through Facebook.
We hope people get involved any way they can to help the event to another successful year and to help children in our community have a happier Christmas.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
