Our deepest gratitude goes out to everyone who helped account for all the children on the Angel Tree.
People selected all of the nearly 400 cards on the Angel Tree as of Thursday — days ahead of Dec. 6 deadline for anyone participating to return gifts to be delivered to children in need over the holidays.
The McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago to help people in need during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community support came immediately as 278 children in need received a gift and clothes in the inaugural event — and last year's event helped more than 300 children.
Toliver Chevrolet made a sizable donation this year in a partnership to make the event the biggest ever this year in helping 380 children.
"We can't thank the Lions Club and Toliver Chevrolet enough for partnering with us on this project to help our community over the holidays," MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. "We can't wait to get all the gifts delivered to the schools so our community's children have a merrier Christmas."
The News-Capital received angel nominations from school counselors and community partners in October and early November.
Cards on trees at the News-Capital represented a child in and around Pittsburg County needing assistance over the holidays. Each child on the tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Angels became available in mid-November for anyone to select and then get them gifts.
This project brings smiles each year to the faces of those in need and the people offering some help for the holidays.
Malissa Fronterhouse and Priscilla Bevans told us they just wanted to help people when they came in this week to select angels from the Angel Tree.
"I just feel like this is really important," Fronterhouse said.
Bevans said she and All-About-You Plumbing try to help the community in various ways each year.
"We donate all the time," Bevans said. "I've brought clothes and stuff to the youth shelter, we donate left and right. We've donated turkeys before, and all kinds of other things. We try to help whoever needs it."
That's what the season is all about — helping those in need and giving to others.
We thank everyone participating in this project and hope it helps bring a little holiday cheer.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
