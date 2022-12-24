This year’s Angel Tree was the biggest ever — and our thanks goes out to everyone involved and the community for their support.
The McAlester News-Capital, McAlester Lions Club and Toliver Chevrolet partnered to organize this year’s Angel Tree — which helped provide gifts for more than 421 children across Pittsburg County.
“The community really stepped up this year and came through for all the children and families in need,” MN-C Publisher Reina Owens said. “ Children and teenagers placed on this tree were from McAlester Public Schools, Savanna, Kiowa, Indianola, Crowder, Haileyville and Hartshorne areas, and more. Thank you for the overwhelming amount of support from our community.”
This project is a monumental task to coordinate, collect and deliver gifts — but none of it would be possible without community support.
The News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club started the Angel Tree three years ago to help people in need during the holidays at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community support made it possible for 278 children in need to receive a gift and clothes in the inaugural event and last year's event helped more than 300 children in and around Pittsburg County.
McAlester Lions Club helped deliver gifts and coordinate donations this year, while Toliver Chevrolet made a sizable donation to make the event the biggest ever this year — helping more than 400 children to receive gifts for the holidays.
This year’s project helped provide gifts for 421 children, from newborns to 18-year-olds.
MN-C staff gathered an anonymous list of children in financial need over the holidays by coordinating with school counselors and nonprofit organizations focused on assisting local children.
School counselors and community partners submitted angel nominations in October and early November.
Each child on the angel tree is anonymous and receives at least one outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves — along with one small toy.
Angels became available in mid-November for anyone to select and then get them gifts. Gifts were returned by the Dec. 6 deadline and delivered by Dec. 16.
MN-C staff, Lions club representatives and members of the McAlester High School football team helped deliver the gifts.
This project brings smiles to our faces as we see droves of people in our community trying to help their neighbors have a merrier Christmas and happier holiday season.
We hope this project brought as much holiday spirit for this who participated as it did for our staff.
Thank you to everyone involved for their effort in helping out people in need in our community and happy holidays to everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.