Holiday season is approaching — and we're excited for the second year of a project focused on helping children in need.
The McAlester News-Capital partnered with the McAlester Lions’ Club for the second year of an Angel Tree project to provide clothes and a toy for children in need during the holiday season.
Our staff, Lions Club members and volunteers were overwhelmed by the community support when we started the Angel Tree last year that helped 278 children — and we hope this year's is even bigger.
“We were so grateful for the Lions Club and the response and support from our community in starting this project last year,” News-Capital Publisher Reina Owens said. “We ask anyone who can help us to provide some holiday cheer for those in need again this year.”
Each angel on the tree represents a child in and around Pittsburg County needing some help over the holidays. Each child receives at least an outfit, shoes, toys, jacket, and gloves.
Angels will be available on a tree in the News-Capital office starting Nov. 22 — but there are several steps before then.
Children qualify to be on the Angel Tree if they are from a family experiencing financial crisis. Children attending school can be submitted for consideration as an angel by the school’s counselor so anyone wanting to add their child to consideration can contact their school’s counselor.
Nominations for angels are being accepted until Nov. 19.
Any child not of school age can be nominated as an angel by contacting the News-Capital and will undergo a screening process to determine eligibility. The News-Capital can be contacted at 918-421-2010 or 918-421-2016.
We appreciate all the community support last year — and we anticipate a similar response this year after we open the Angel Tree on Nov. 22 to the public.
Anyone who supports an angel must bring their new, unwrapped gifts to the News-Capital office at 500 S. Second St. in McAlester by Dec. 10.
Every angel on the tree is numbered, so anyone purchasing gifts for an angel must number the gifts.
Sponsors for angels can contact the News-Capital office now so we can take your name and number to send you an angel after all nominations have been received.
Anyone who would rather make a donation or volunteer to shop for angels can also contact the News-Capital. Checks need to be made to the McAlester News-Capital Angel Tree.
Donations of new unwrapped toys, hygiene items, wrapping paper and holiday gift sacks will also be accepted.
Thanks in advance to everyone planning to participate in this project that we hope again makes some local children's holidays a little more cheerful.
• McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board
