THUMBS UP to a local real estate company for helping the animal shelter with an adoption event this week.
NextHome Professionals sponsored an adoption event with the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter on Thursday to help find homes for dozens of adoptable dogs and cats.
“The shelter is full,” Michele Van Pelt, director of the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter told us. “We need to get them adopted.”
Like the News-Capital reported earlier this week with stories big on the front page and published online, NextHome Professionals sponsored the event as part of its company-wide Luke Day on Thursday, June 15.
Luke is the company’s beloved orange French bulldog mascot. According to the company, NextHome set aside June 15 as “Luke Day” to celebrate Luke by participating in community service and outreach.
Every dog adopted Thursday also went home with a brand new dog bed, bowls, and dog food.
The event offered fun, music and more to help bring in more people to adopt dogs.
This is a fun way to help find new homes for pets.
Adoption fees at the shelter for dogs is $30 and $25 for cats with microchipping available for $10.
The fee covers spay or neuter and up-to-date vaccinations. Animals will also be dewormed with dogs checked for heart worms.
We encourage anyone who is able to offer a forever home to consider adopting from the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
