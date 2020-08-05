Donna Lay reuniting with her sisters decades after being separated by adoptions is the kind of happy story we all need right now.
The 56-year-old McAlester woman recently shared her story with us of how her daughter Krystal’s research led to a happy reunion with her long-lost sisters, Jeanie Wall and Deborah Dry.
Donna spent years searching for answers about her family history before her daughter made the breakthrough and connected with her siblings.
Before that, Donna only knew she was born in Arkansas and was adopted at 7 years old before graduating from Stuart High School in 1982 and served in the military.
Krystal found family connections through ancestry.com in April and they researched and found documents to confirm their newfound relatives.
“I didn’t know what to say,” Donna told us. “It just overwhelmed me so much.”
They set up a meeting for lunch at a Shawnee restaurant and the emotions poured out.
We’re happy for Donna and hope for more happy reunions like this one.
We also are grateful they all chose to share their story with us so we can relay it to readers.
We want to tell stories that are important to our community — exposing wrongful actions by elected officials, calling attention to problems, featuring community members with heart-warming stories, and more.
News in 2020 is consumed with the impact of COVID-19, racial issues, an upcoming presidential election, and other things that have an effect on every person in someway. But these issues also brought passionate debate as they became more politicized and further divided our community and nation.
We can all use more happy news right now — and we want to tell your stories.
McAlester News-Capital Editorial Board.
