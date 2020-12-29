As I looked back at the News-Capital's stories from 2020, it was a reminder of the challenges our community faced — yet provided hope for the new year.
The year started with the shooting death of Dustin Parker, a local taxi driver, family man and transgender activist. It was a tragic way to start the year and I hope 2021 brings Dustin's family peace and closure.
Jurors heard in late January heart-breaking testimony during the trial over the Quinton explosion, with a judge finding National Oilwell Varco partially responsible for the blast and fire that killed five men.
Then our area saw its first COVID-19 case in March and the first death came in April. The outbreak led to business and school closures, schedule changes, limited contact, and tough decisions for government officials, communities and families to help slow the spread.
Racial injustice led to nationwide protests and the race for the presidency further divided an already disjointed nation.
But reviewing our work also reminded me of the good in our community through this otherwise despondent year.
People bought presents for others in need in the Angel Tree project we organized with the McAlester Lions Club, among other local charitable events over the holidays. People made adjustments to events and ceremonies or postponed them altogether to keep loved ones safe. People made masks for their neighbors and implemented precautions to everyday life. People gave away tons of food for those in need.
Our community joined together to help other people as we all faced the challenges of this year — showing we're better together.
Our community has several things for which to be thankful through this year — first responders, medical professionals, essential workers, family, loved ones — and will continue moving forward together.
So although this year might be remembered in history for COVID-19, the presidential race, or other issues — here are a few things I'll remember from our community in 2020:
A walk to remember
Approximately 300 people in suits and ties, jeans and caps, cutoff shirts and more from various backgrounds walked together in June Strong Boulevard to South Main Street in McAlester to protest racism and the May 25 death of George Floyd under the knee of police in Minneapolis.
The peaceful procession organized by Rev. Anthony Washington included a racially diverse group and called attention to social issues without the violence of other similar protests seen from across the nation at the time.
Organizers chose the route to honor Dr. Willa Strong, an educator and strong builder of the African American community in McAlester, and former U.S. House Speaker Carl Albert, who helped pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
We must acknowledge that we're not perfect, and listen to the experiences of and accept others in order for our community and nation to continue moving forward together.
This moment made me proud to be a member of this community and gave me hope for the future.
Rising from the fire
Tenants of the apartment above Paula's Baby Shop in McAlester stood stunned as firefighters worked to suppress a fire that destroyed the building.
Paula Cormier, the eight-year owner of the baby clothing store and apartments, and her assistant, Crystal Hammons, immediately worked to check on the safety of the tenants — but they had several community members already helping.
Responders to the fire were the McAlester Fire Department, McAlester Police Department, Pafford EMS, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and more. Red Cross of America helped fire victims with living and other assistance.
David Scroggins was driving by the building when he noticed first responders helping people and pets out the windows, so he jumped in to help.
In the aftermath, community also took donations for the tenants to help them after losing everything in the fire.
Honoring graduates
High school seniors were left without traditional milestones and celebrations after schools statewide were forced to close in spring 2020 for the rest of the academic year.
But local schools responded to honor their students.
McAlester implemented precautions to hold graduation ceremonies — as did most schools — and held a prom in the street. Kiowa hosted an outdoor prom and graduation walk with seniors being the first to ring a newly installed big bell on campus. Indianola held a reverse parade for seniors.
Crowder Public Schools superintendent Robert Florenzano met with seniors individually and in small groups to piece together a video congratulating them on their careers.
Local schools should be commended for doing as much as possible to ensure 2020 seniors were honored while staying as safe as possible.
Making masks
Ronda Talley made thousands of masks for people in our community early on during the pandemic.
The retired printer who lives in Stuart said she is a longtime arts-and-crafter and she made more than 1,000 masks for people looking to take precautions against COVID-19.
She made made them in various colors, sealed them in individual plastic bags and clipped them to her chain link fence to limit contact too.
“It’s something I can do,” Ronda told us at the time. “I can’t do anything else to help, but I can do that.”
She was one of several community members to offer some type of help during the pandemic, but Ronda personified our community with her action — we look out for each other and do what we can to help.
