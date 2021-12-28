I am a resident of McAlester and a parent of a MHS football player. I just have to say our community is amazing!
They have shown so much love and support for a family that needed us to pull together for them. I do not know all the many ways that we came together for them but I know it was vast, meaningful and timely.
I am so proud to be part of something where the kindness is overwhelming and fills my heart with gladness, joy, love and respect for humankind. I wanted to share this outpouring of love is not something that happened just once, it has been ongoing and the folks in our community have been giving for many months in many ways.
Thank you for your generosity and caring as you opened your hearts and wallets to help in this effort. Our community makes a difference and when times are tough we pull together to help when we are called upon.
May God bless you all abundantly in all your endeavors as He guides and directs us in our future giving and servant leadership.
In addition, I’d also like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support of McAlester High School Football (team, coaches, trainers), Band, Cheer, Pom, Color Guard and Quarterback Club throughout an amazing season!
There are so many things that would not be possible without the support of our wonderful community and school administrators.
A strong community support provides a wonderful backbone for our children with a sense of security, belonging and strength; well done McAlester!!
— Jennifer Amos Watkins
