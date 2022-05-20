Dear editor,
I am writing this letter to thank the News-Capital and KNED radio station for their support of the McAlester Lady Buff 5A State Basketball Champions. 40-plus years ago Tom and I chose to move our family from Tulsa to McAlester. We were both raised in small towns and we wanted our children to experience something you rarely find in large cities — community!
I am fortunate enough to have seen my own children and now my grandchildren attend MHS and experiencing community support. Especially this newspaper. Thank you to sports editor Derek Hatridge who has been to every game and covered the tears and cheers! He photographed them all. Also thank you to Brandon Green and sidekick Wyatt Hubbard. These two young men are truly “The Voice of the Buffaloes.” You brought excitement to every game you broadcast, and you also brought positive and kind words when the athletes experienced the agony of defeat. This community is blessed to have you both.
This newspaper gets a lot of grief and criticism, but I am so thankful for publisher Reina Owens, managing editor James Beaty, and sports editor Derek Hatridge. you have made a difference with this publication.
Last of all, I feel that Tom and I made a wise decision, with God’s guidance, to move our family to this McAlester community. Our wishes and dreams for our family 40-plus years ago have been fulfilled.
— Jane Glenn, of McAlester
