If the coronavirus remains a serious risk come this fall, are there steps we can take now so that we can safely cast our votes in the November elections? The answer is yes. We can make it easier for voters to use absentee ballots. Currently, Oklahoma is almost alone among states in requiring that most absentee ballots be notarized. Almost all states have found other ways to ensure the integrity of the vote.
The current mayor of Oklahoma City, David Holt, filed a bill in 2017, while a member of the Oklahoma Senate, that would have allowed an absentee voter to submit a ballot along with a photocopy of an approved ID such as a valid driver’s license or a voter registration card. The bill died in committee. In this age of “social distancing,” this is a concept whose time has come. We can encourage voters to vote from home with minimal risk of voter fraud.
In the current system, a voter submits a request for an absentee ballot before the election. A second improvement would be to mail every registered voter an absentee ballot. This would encourage all of us to vote by mail. Realizing that this would be a big change for Oklahoma, language could be inserted in the law that would authorize the governor to institute vote-by-mail only if a determination was made that the virus remained a significant health risk to in-person voting.
Remember the Boy Scout motto: Be Prepared.
Steve Harrison
McAlester
