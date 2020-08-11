An attorney who does criminal work comes out to support criminal justice reform – not exactly a surprising headline. I can acknowledge that as a person who has seen this system “work” I have a bias, but it is not what you might presume.
There is no doubt that incarceration of nonviolent persons costs us. It costs us workers and employees, parents, tax dollars lost by removing people out of the community and much more. It costs us in actual incarceration expenses, tens of thousands of dollars a year per person and takes thousands of dollars in rent and utilities they would spend in the communities where they live. Because we put these folks in prison, we are not seeing our tax dollars that are supposed to be set aside for addiction treatment spent in our communities – they either don’t make it here or get spent with the department of corrections. The tax dollars that treat mental health issues don’t get used in our community facilities or to create those facilities – instead, we send these folks to our largest mental health provider in the state, the Department of Corrections.
The worst cost is experienced by our children. When we take out noncustodial parents, they lose support and familial relationships; when we incarcerate custodial parents, we take away the whole family and put these kids in a system that, in addition to being broken and prone to abuse, costs us tens of thousands of dollars a year.
We, rural Oklahoma, deserve better. We deserve treatment and reform of nonviolent offenders, not locking them up along with our tax dollars.
Thankfully, a diverse group of Oklahomans agree and are doing something about it. A grassroots movement of pastors, workers, teachers and community advocates are working to put common-sense criminal justice reform on the ballot this November with State Question 805.
State Question 805 addresses one of the root causes of our prison problem: ending sentence penalties for nonviolent offenses. This practice allows people accused of crimes to have years, decades, or even life in prison stacked on top of their prison sentence if they have a previous conviction. As a result, Oklahomans spend nearly 70% longer in prison for property crimes and 79% longer for drug crimes than others across the country.
These extreme sentences aren’t working. Mass incarceration has again and again proven ineffective in creating healthier communities. Now is the time to do something about it. Let’s stop wasting money on excessive sentences. We have needs right here in McAlester that could use the millions of dollars we pump into prison. We also need those people in our community.
Even when I set aside the obvious bias I would have by way of my work – voting yes on 805 still makes sense. Wasting money on sentence penalties and giving up on people is bad policy, morally and economically. State Question 805 could help lift up our community by making it clear we don’t need to automatically add time to nonviolent offenses. State Question 805 will give our community a chance to invest in our people, not our prisons.
— Blake Lynch, McAlester
