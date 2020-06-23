Historically Oklahoma has fostered an unhealthy lifestyle. Tobacco use among children was always at top in the nation, communities were built without a focus on quality of life, and maintaining an active lifestyle was never the forefront of health initiatives. When states sued the tobacco companies, AG Drew Edmondson had his sights set on the future. Under his advice Governor Keating sent a state question to the citizens to protect our funds by placing them in a trust. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) has been a valuable tool in helping with healthier living and tobacco cessation.
On Tuesday, June 30th, one of the issues you will vote on will be State Question 802 (Medicaid Expansion). Proponents of the measure will speak to the many uninsured in Oklahoma as well as the federal dollars that will help to pay for expansion. Some proponents will sell you on the influx of dollars into the rural healthcare systems.
Most critics will speak to the amount of able bodied adults that will be moved from private insurance plans to the government dole, rightfully questioning the ability to pay for it.
The truth is there isn't a sustainable, viable funding source for what could amount to an additional 600k people on Medicaid, leading to an additional $300,000,000 burden placed on the Oklahoma taxpayer. The funding from the feds won't stay at the 90% level and there isn't a plan in place to pay for this. The only possible ways to pay for this are to raise taxes or cut the budgets of other critical state agencies. The influx of cash into rural hospitals will not magically open Latimer County Hospital, nor is it going to make MRHC any more affordable. Teachers, correction officers, and an already overworked and understaffed DHS system will still be vying for the same funding, with a new mouth in the nest trying to get its share of the worm. If this measure passes, voters will have actively taken a role in spending money we don't have on the promise of "figuring it out later". It will be constitutional. Walk outs and strikes will become futile, because there will be no legislative fixes.
Simply put, if you vote yes on SQ802, you're voting against your own interest.
We must take ownership for how unhealthy we are and our uninsured rates, rather than depending on the federal government to save us. The harsh reality is, in this state, many people just don’t prioritize their health or healthcare. As a whole, we aren’t runners and bicyclists here. It’s just too dang hot in Oklahoma. As our smoking numbers continue to decrease and we educate each about real health concerns, our health will get better. As our transparency in healthcare billing increases, our medical costs will come down.
TSET is constitutionally protected and if changes were made to it, it could be used to fund expansion. We would however, have to ask ourselves if we are willing to take a bipartisan beacon to the rest of the country and put its funding on the line. If this 802 passes, we will have made it much more difficult to fund our core services, thereby continuing to find ourselves with inadequate roads and an education system in the bottom 10 in the country.
There are hard decisions to be made on our quest to see our state become a "Top 10 State". This isn't one of them. Please vote NO on SQ802.
— Josh Hass, Hartshorne
