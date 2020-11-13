Dear Brandi Hiatt, I want to thank you and the very few people that came by to look at just some of the stuff I brought home from Vietnam as a door gunner on a U-H 1D huey.
Brandi, you said Veterans Day is for all veterans: past, present and future. Brandi, I had tears when you gave me those two cookies and said "thank you for your service" and gave me a hug.
Brandi, it was not about "I" or "me," but about our country, our town and you.
Brandi, I won my war in Vietnam, but there were thousands that lost their war — thousands of boys doing a man's job.
What is freedom. What is honor. What is pride. What is respect.
Thank you, Brandi Hiatt. You and the other five people were so kind to take that time to stop by and let me share with you of what I had to show.
Brandi, I think I will put those cookies in the freezer and keep them for next year for Veterans Day and set up where I was and we can eat them then.
Thank you for your service, Brandi.
From a real friend and the guys I lost in Vietnam, we thank you and the other five people for honoring Veterans day.
— Lester Wray, McAlester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.