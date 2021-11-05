If you've read the paper or seen Facebook this football season, you've seen stories about my daughter, Caity, kicking for the McAlester Buffaloes.
When she first asked me about playing football I had some concerns. Not for her physical safety - she's tough. Not for the pressure of putting herself out there as the first girl to try - she can handle that pressure.
I was certainly concerned about her being around a bunch of teenage boys - I'm her dad after all.
But as her dad, I was most concerned about what people might say about a girl playing football.
Would someone in the crowd say something negative? Would there be arguments about it on Facebook like there are about everything else? Would her teammates be jealous about the attention given to her?
But I didn't need to worry.
The community has been so supportive and encouraging.
From the coaches giving her the opportunity, from her teammates giving her high fives after successful kicks, to the crowd cheering and even the student section chanting "we want Clark" it's been a great experience, not only for our family, but our community.
It's nice to see in these divided times, our community rally around an undefeated football team and a 17 year old girl blazing a trail.
She's been treated with nothing but kindness and excitement and I would like to thank the coaching staff for giving her a shot, her teammates for welcoming her and the community for it's support.
— Joey Clark, McAlester
