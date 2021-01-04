Dear Editor,
This Christmas was a little different for all of us in Pittsburg County. The pandemic had altered our "normal" Christmas activities in such a manner that our annual parade and other festivities were canceled.
However, there was a certain group of professionals who performed their role with great success - our City of McAlester employees responsible for the Carl Albert Parkway median Christmas decorations! These outstanding men and women gave me a lot to smile about this holiday season. Not realizing the lights in the meridian had been completed, I was returning from a short business trip to Tulsa late one evening and as I crossed over the bridge at Main Street and Carl Albert Parkway, I experienced a light show that far surpasses the beauty available in other cities our size. The continued growth and development of the light show and exhibits brings a smile to the faces of many people that pass through our city.
Thank you, City of McAlester employees, for the astonishing Christmas light show this season that brought much needed cheer to my family during this pandemic. Our Christmas was a bit more special this year as we drove through our city, with windows rolled down and the radio blasting Christmas tunes, on a nightly basis to experience the wonder of the holiday that so majestically thundered out "Christmas cheer" throughout the heart of our city. In simple terms, you people ROCK!
— Jimmy Williams, McAlester
