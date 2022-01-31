The Family of Sergeant Miles J. Tarron of McAlester, Oklahoma, wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.
We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbors, and well-wishers who visited, brought food, attended the services and who provided emotional and practical support for us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences as well as those who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful.
We were sincerely overwhelmed with gratitude for all those who lined the streets of McAlester with flags honoring Miles’ homecoming. In addition, we would like to extend a special thank you to Teresa Stevenson, Oklahoma VWF Auxillary, the Freedom Riders, the Templar Knights, Combat Vets from Tulsa & McAlester, and the Patriot Guard who joined the procession from Oklahoma City Airport to Brumley-Mills Funeral Home, as well as, Brumley-Mills Funeral Home for all they have done during this very difficult time.
Special appreciation to Pastor Terren Anderson from Life Church for officiating and whose words were inspirational and truly honored Miles’ life and legacy. The personal support we received from Sergeant Bosco, United States Army, Casualty Assistance Officer far exceeded all expectations and his professionalism continues to help us through one of the most difficult times in our lives.
To those who helped in any way, we are grateful for your contribution. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude.
