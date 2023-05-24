Recently, the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill (HB2820) that reauthorizes the Oklahoma Educational Television Network (OETA) for another three years.
Reauthorization is required periodically due to Oklahoma’s sunset law. The bill passed by overwhelming majorities: 79-0 in the House and 41-7 in the Senate. Never-the-less, Governor Kevin Stitt exercised his veto authority on April 26. Unless the legislature votes to override his veto, the OETA will cease to exist — which could mean the end of public television in Oklahoma.
In Stitt’s veto message, he maintained that “today the OETA’s long-term, strategic value is at best unclear, if not outright imagined.” OETA is a PBS affiliate. Its programming consists of various PBS offerings, many of which are among my favorites, including “NOVA,” “Nature,” “Antiques Roadshow,” “Frontline,” “All Creatures Great and Small,” “Around the World in 80 Days,” and others. OETA also creates Oklahoma-based programming. Just the other evening, I enjoyed an episode of “Back in Time,” – a program about Oklahoma history — that featured McAlester’s own Wanda Bass.
OETA is also the only network in Oklahoma that broadcasts to all 77 counties through a network of repeater towers. Any Oklahoman can watch it free of charge. With all the wonderful, free programming available through OETA, why would Governor Stitt choose to eliminate it?
Apparently, he contends that certain programming is being used to “indoctrinate kids.”
I don’t believe that taking personal exception to a single show justifies this veto action. I note that the OETA board consists of thirteen members, seven of which are appointed by the governor. Still could use his appointment power to influence programming decisions if he chooses.
That’s politics. But to wipe out a network enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of Oklahomans because he objects to a certain program? In my opinion, that’s going too far.
I urge the legislature to override Governor Stitt’s veto and keep this treasured Oklahoma asset available to all of us.
— Steve Harrison, of McAlester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.