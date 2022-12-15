The recent actions of the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education reflect the genuine love and compassion its members possess for our children's education. To recognize the years of selfless service of Karla Brock and Randy Hughes in this manner is most appropriate and exciting.
Too often this process faces many challenges from the person to be honored to the political environment forcing changes for the most current rage. In this instance, the Naming Committee performed flawlessly and with great dignity in recognizing two educators who have contributed generously to the improvements of our school district.
Congratulations to Karla Brock and Randy Hughes for receiving this lifetime honor and for their love and dedication to the children of our district. It is fitting this process be recognized at this time of year since both of these professionals are truly gifts to our school system. Merry Christmas to all!— Jimmy Williams, of McAlester
