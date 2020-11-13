James Stanley Impson, Jr. "Pup", 46, of McAlester, Oklahoma passed away on November 10, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15, 2020 from Noon-5 p.m. at Chaney's Memorial Chapel. A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at t…