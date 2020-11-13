Governor Stitt, data from your own health department confirms that Oklahoma communities with mask ordinances are experiencing significantly slower growth in COVID cases than the rest of the state.
Thirty-four states have implemented statewide mask mandates. It should be a simple task for your health officials to contact these states and determine a best practice approach to implementing a mandate in Oklahoma. Yet you were quoted in Tuesday’s press conference:
“As far as a mandate, I’ve been very clear I don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” Stitt said. “This is a personal responsibility. This is pleading with people to do the right thing.”
Governor, we elected you to lead, not plead.
— Steve Harrison, McAlester
