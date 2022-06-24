I was born and raised in McAlester. My father served in the Pacific during World War II and I served 23 years active duty in the military. including two tours in Vietnam. I have always been so very proud of our town for the patriotic events like Armed Forces Day and Fourth of July. celebrations.
I must admit that I was very disappointed on Memorial Day. I drove around town and was surprised to observe that approximately one house in 50 displayed the American flag. I know McAlester residents appreciate the service people who gave their lives defending the freedom of our great country. I think it is only proper that we honor these people by displaying the American flag in their memory on Memorial Day.
I would encourage all those who do not own a flag and can afford one to obtain one and fly it on the Fourth of July to celebrate the greatness of our country. Yes, we still have some problems to overcome, but it is still the greatest country in the world.
George Lampton USN (Ret.),
McAlester
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.