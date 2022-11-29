My favorite time of year is the holiday season.
Families and friends get together for the holidays to enjoy time together over home-cooked meals, play board games at the table and catch in the backyard, catch up on the latest in each others' lives, and create new memories.
We all make time to enjoy time off with family and friends from Thanksgiving, to Christmas, to the New Year and all the holidays in between. America's growing religious diversity and those who don't follow religion mean the holidays and Christmas mean a lot of things to a lot of different people.
But the holidays and Christmas bring joy and hope that we ubiquitously celebrate each year.
Our community shines during the holiday season with everyone spending time together — but it shines brighter with so many people working to help others have happier holidays.
The latest edition of McAlester Living features some of the people working to make a difference in our community throughout the holiday season.
We shine a light on the annual Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner that enters its 36th year of offering free meals across our community.
We detail how the McAlester News-Capital and McAlester Lions Club partnered again this year for an Angel Tree project that has offered hundreds free gifts for the holidays.
We share more about Reed Marcum, the family and volunteers who put together a Christmas event that brings hundreds to pick free toys each year.
This magazine features so many people who give back to our community — and we're grateful that so many more help their neighbors every year.
