Whenever family gathers together for a meal — whether it's a holiday, a birthday, or just for fun — it's always a time we cherish in making new memories together.
This year, the Italian Festival will celebrate its 50th celebration of bringing together families from across southeastern Oklahoma and beyond for its annual celebration.
Organizers canceled the festival each of the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic — making this year's event more highly anticipated for the milestone anniversary.
This year's festival is set for Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14 on the Southeast Expo Center grounds — with Festival Ceremonies where the Re and Regina are crowned to be held on the second day of the event.
I'm looking forward to eating spaghetti and meatballs, sausages and cheese, and shoveling in as much garlic bread as I can.
Of course there will also be lots of fun, games and entertainment that usually comes with the annual celebration.
Our community has a deep Italian heritage that spans virtually its entire history and is a foundation of who we are today.
That's why we chose to feature the Italian Festival in the latest edition of the McAlester News-Capital's quarterly magazine, McAlester Living.
The event is special to our community and brings so many of us together to enjoy a good time — and good food.
This magazine features staples of our community's Italian heritage — including local restaurants and their importance to the community's history.
We also detail spring fashion trends, wedding trends, food recipes with wine pairings, and much more to highlight our community.
I hope you enjoy this magazine that puts a spotlight on our community as much as I did looking back at our history.
