Summertime brings transition — recent graduates take trips before moving to college, families take vacations, children play at local parks and join summer programs.
Warm weather coaxes us outside to enjoy time together at parks and getting more active, while some students get ready to start their lives after school and prepare for college.
Our latest magazine focuses on the local transition into summer time with stories on McAlester's city parks, activities available at the local recreational center, massive updates coming to the McAlester Public Library, and more.
McAlester graduate Carsyn Gragg was recently named the Patriot Auto Group of McAlester and McAlester News-Capital’s Student of the Year — winning a free 2022 Jeep Compass courtesy of the car dealership.
The Class of 2022 co-valedictorian tells us about her volunteering and community service, who made a difference in her education, and
She also told us about the upgrade from her 2013 Ford Focus with roughly 200,000 mile will help her travel safely back and forth from Stillwater, where she plans to pursue a veterinarian degree and career.
Our newspaper is grateful to partner with Patriot Auto to honor and recognize all the local students in our community excelling both in the classroom and out of it.
We have so many young people that give our community hope for a brighter future through their academic excellence, community leadership, altruism, and drive.
Every selection process proves difficult for judges on the committee, as it did again this year, but we appreciate all the students for everything they do and everyone involved in supporting their pursuit of lofty goals.
This magazine also provides an update on progress being made at McAlester's city parks — especially the massive upgrades at Michael J. Hunter Park.
Workers installed a large tippy-bucket, two water cannons, and more at a splash pad, renovated bathrooms, handicapped-accessible ramps, pickleball courts, and more.
We also spoke with locals about pickleball — one of the fastest growing sports in the nation that is also becoming more popular in our community. Locals told us why they love playing the sport and a professional instructor explained the game for beginners looking to pick it up.
Anyone can also check out the activities the city of McAlester offers this summer at the Stipe center.
Summer heat might lead some of us indoors to enjoy some summertime activities, and the local library has lots to offer.
We provide details on the summer programs and the services MPL offers — while also updating a massive renovation project underway at the local library.
