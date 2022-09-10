Another magazine brings another spotlight on our community.
Our latest edition of McAlester Living features farming and ranching history of our community as the fall season approaches.
We talk with the Verner family, which owns and operates Big V Feeds in McAlester and has deep roots in our community.
Verner Ranch, or Big V Ranch, along U.S. Highway 270 in McAlester is well-known in the area for buffaloes grazing in the pastures, the sheer mass of land, the late Christine Verner's art studio and gallery, and more.
This edition looks back at the family's history, how the ranch came to fruition, and how Big V Feeds became a success — plus features the Big V Clydesdales that quickly became popular at parades.
McAlester Union Stockyards is another vital part of our local farming and ranching community.
Lindsey Grant and Julie Sherrill Grant, the married co-owners of the Stockyards, tell us about it's essentially a family business.
Julie's parents, Kenny and Linda Sherrill, purchased the McAlester Union Stockyards with partners Max and Pauline Kinyon in 1974, with the Sherrills eventually becoming sole owners in 1984.
Simply Country Ranch is another family business as Lauren and Ben Denny moved to McAlester from Idaho.
They started the ranch to educate fellow first-generation farmers and grew a massive online following by sharing their story.
Choctaw Nation also has a ranch in our area — with a massive path of land for drone operations and more.
We also have tons of fall-themed activities coming to the are so flip through the pages and enjoy all the fall things from our community.
