Jett announces bid for Ward 2

My name is Myles Lear Jett and I am a retired, United States Air Force Veteran running for the McAlester City Council in Ward 2.
Before the military, I was a manager here in McAlester at Hibbett Sports and The UPS. The military saw I had an aptitude for leadership and instantly had me managing the personnel within our flight.
This carried on for the rest of my career and my management experience continued to grow. Early on I was selected as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the largest computer system upgrade ever, encompassing multiple bases and millions of dollars. My organization set the bar for the rest of the European Command.
I was then promoted to Quality Assurance Officer (QAO) where I helped manage the entire squadron through many flawless inspections, winning us recognition as the “Squadron of the Year”.
My management skills were at an all-time high so I was selected to manage the Deployment office. In this role I managed deployed personnel’s safety, training, funding and travel until they returned back to home base. During my management we had zero members lost and all missions were completed above and beyond what was asked.
I believe these management skills, my work ethic and my integrity will serve McAlester well and I will go to work for the citizens of McAlester, regardless of their ward. I truly believe real change can come about if we start in our local community. I believe in McAlester!
